Teen says no to traditional birthday party, hosts mental health fundraiser
For her birthday, Ellen Carragher and her mom Denise have been raising money for the Canadian Mental Health Association. Instead of asking for presents, the Charlottetown teen hosted a public skate at the Eastlink Centre in Charlottetown Saturday as a fundraiser for mental health.
