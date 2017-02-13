Talks underway with federal government on refugee crossings: Manitoba premier
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says the province and the federal government are discussing options to deal with a rising number of refugees crossing the border from the United States. He says his first concern is the security of Manitobans, but he is also concerned about people seeking refuge in the province.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Repay hundreds of millions in taxes, Ottawa tel...
|Jan 27
|Stop Statism
|2
|Autistic woman's family notifies P.E.I. governm...
|Jan 27
|Pharting Phart
|3
|Minister accused of fraud in Ontario granted pe...
|Jan 26
|Atlantic
|1
|Jobs losses loom at Surrey Tax Centre
|Jan 20
|stupid move
|1
|Researcher identifies overlooked P.E.I. artist ...
|Jan 16
|another needs 2 b...
|1
|Wind warning on Confederation Bridge
|Jan '17
|Long Drop then swim
|1
|'Double fun:' P.E.I. families of many faiths em...
|Dec '16
|TOMSMOMMA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC