Summerside continues to wrestle with minimum building height restrictions
Some councillors want to implement building height minimums in the downtown core in order to encourage higher-density, more valuable, development, while others don't want to be put in a position to have to say no to developers who might come forward with projects below the minimum. It's a discussion that became at times heated this week during the city's planning board meeting.
Read more at The Guardian.
