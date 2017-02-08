Stratford council holding out for bet...

Stratford council holding out for better sewage deal

56 min ago Read more: CBC News

Stratford town council wants to replace the town's sewage lagoon, but said the current offer from Charlottetown for treating the town's waste there is too expensive. Stratford still doesn't have a plan for its sewage waste - even though the town's 2017 budget includes $8.6 million for the cost of building a system to send its waste to Charlottetown.

Prince Edward Island

