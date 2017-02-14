Storm could lead to Valentine's delay...

Storm could lead to Valentine's delay for flowers

Vikki Sweeney, co-owner of Flower Buds in Charlottetown, sent out some flowers Monday ahead of the storm, but said Tuesday could be a challenge. "A lot of them that want it delivered on February 14th, we're finding it hard to explain to them that it's not that we don't want to, but a lot of the places you know, we won't be able to get to."

