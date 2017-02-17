Snow doesn't slow ringette championships
The storms have done their worst, but it appears the 300 young athletes coming from out of province for a ringette championship will make it to Charlottetown this weekend. Atlantic Canadian Ringette Championships co-organizer Francois Caron told CBC News he has not heard from any teams saying they are having trouble with their travel plans.
