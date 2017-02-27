'See the world differently': New textbook opens different perspectives
A new book co-authored by a University of Prince Edward Island professor focuses on how common experiences can help you better understand how the world around you works. Anne Braithwaite, co-ordinator of diversity and social justice studies at UPEI, and co-author of Everyday Women's and Gender Studies , said the goal of the textbook is to get students thinking more critically about how the world around them is organized.
