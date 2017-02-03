Schools ask kids to stay away from the stink
Two schools in Charlottetown are asking kids to avoid areas on the properties where a strong stench can get on their clothes. Spring Park Elementary and West Kent Elementary sent home and posted messages about the unpleasant odour, saying it is a result of "early spring thaw mixed with the warm temperatures and heavy rainfall of last week."
