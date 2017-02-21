Ryan Abdallah wins Food Island Partnership grand prize
Abdallah won the $30,000 grand prize this week in the Food Island Partnership Food Xcel program, beating out seven competitors with his Marouns garlic paste. The competition began in November and wrapped up with a final pitch to judges at the Startup Zone in Charlottetown on Wednesday.
