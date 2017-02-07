Residents claim victory over new power line route
Maritime Electric has received permission to build a new transmission line and substation in central P.E.I. and local residents are calling it a victory. The new line will run from Highway 2 to an area of the Bagnall Road, near New Glasgow, where the new substation will be located.
