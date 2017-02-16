Regeneration co-ordinator wanted to improve downtown Sydney

It's not your everyday help wanted ad, but the Cape Breton Regional Municipality, in partnership with the Sydney Waterfront District Association and the National Trust for Canada, is currently advertising for someone with a background in urban design and downtown regeneration to work as an independent contractor on a project to improve Sydney's downtown area. Deputy Mayor Eldon MacDonald, whose council district includes downtown Sydney, said the project evolved from a conference he attended in Prince Edward Island more than two years ago where he heard about similar work that had been done in other regions of Canada.

