RCMP investigating yet another ATM theft, this time in Pownal
Police say they were called about an ATM theft at the Pownal Sports Centre around 2:30 a.m. Monday. RCMP are investigating yet another ATM theft on the Island, after an incident early Monday morning at the Pownal Sports Centre in Alexandra, P.E.I. Police said the alarm at the centre went off around 2:30 a.m., and a property representative went to the rink to check it out.
