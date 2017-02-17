Rally set to show Island's rural pride
Participants in the 'We are rural strong' rally will walk to the Coles Building to hear speakers and entertainment. Parents from the Georgetown Elementary Home and School Association are organizing the rally that's being called, 'We are rural strong.'
