Rain, warm weather closes ice slides at Jack Frost festival
Rain and warm temperatures on Sunday closed ice slides at the Jack Frost Children's Winterfest, but other outdoor events were still available. Rain and warmer temperatures closed some outdoor slides at the last day of the Jack Frost Children's Winterfest on Sunday in Charlottetown, but plenty of events were still available indoors to entertain children.
