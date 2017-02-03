Phase II and Friends at P.E.I.'s Central Christian Church, Feb. 5

Central Christian Church in Charlottetown will host a concert entitled Silly Love Songs on Sunday, Feb. 5, featuring the music of Phase II, joined by Keila Glydon and Jeanie Campbell. Getting underway at 7 p.m., the show will provide the audience with a wide variety of popular music ranging from "Let It Be Me" to the lively Beatles classic "Obladi, Oblada".

