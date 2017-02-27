Pharmacists say check with us first about medication side effects

A recent report by CBC Health about the possible risk of kidney damage with popular heartburn drugs has some Islanders worried about what's in their medicine cabinet. A study has found that the warning signs for kidney damage aren't always present and on average, people on the proton pump inhibitor heartburn medications overall had a 20 per cent increase in developing kidney disease compared to people taking H2 blocker medication like Zantac or Pepcid.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.