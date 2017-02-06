Pellet stove blamed for Mill Cove fire
A fire on Friday that caused extensive damage to a home in Mill Cove, north of Charlottetown, was caused by a wood pellet stove, says the P.E.I. fire marshal. The fire started in the living room, and the fire marshal believes embers from the stove came in contact with nearby combustibles.
