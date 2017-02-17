P.E.I. trying to kill ruling affecting benefits for mental illness
Lawyers for the P.E.I. government were in court recently trying to get a judge to overturn a human rights panel's ruling that the province discriminated against a woman with schizophrenia. Ruth DeMone, representing the province, argued the P.E.I. Human Rights Commission panel made errors in the application of facts and law in the case.
