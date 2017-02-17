P.E.I. Status of Women hosting new series, starting Thursday

The P.E.I. Status of Women will be hosting a "lunch and learn" series at Confederation Centre Public Library to consider women's history decade by decade, 1967- 2017. The study group, which will launch Feb. 16, noon to 1 p.m., will focus on the years 1967-1977 and meet bi-weekly through April 27. Fifty years ago the historic Royal Commission on the Status of Women was launched.

