P.E.I. Status of Women hosting new se...

P.E.I. Status of Women hosting new series, starting Thursday

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Guardian

The P.E.I. Status of Women will be hosting a "lunch and learn" series at Confederation Centre Public Library to consider women's history decade by decade, 1967- 2017. The study group, which will launch Feb. 16, noon to 1 p.m., will focus on the years 1967-1977 and meet bi-weekly through April 27. Fifty years ago the historic Royal Commission on the Status of Women was launched.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Prince Edward Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trial resumes March 26 for former Ultramar empl... (Mar '13) 16 hr Darlene MacDonald 5
News Repay hundreds of millions in taxes, Ottawa tel... Jan 27 Stop Statism 2
News Autistic woman's family notifies P.E.I. governm... Jan 27 Pharting Phart 3
News Minister accused of fraud in Ontario granted pe... Jan 26 Atlantic 1
News Jobs losses loom at Surrey Tax Centre Jan 20 stupid move 1
News Researcher identifies overlooked P.E.I. artist ... Jan '17 another needs 2 b... 1
News Wind warning on Confederation Bridge Jan '17 Long Drop then swim 1
See all Prince Edward Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Prince Edward Island

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,578 • Total comments across all topics: 278,943,999

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC