P.E.I. Status of Women hosting new series, starting Thursday
The P.E.I. Status of Women will be hosting a "lunch and learn" series at Confederation Centre Public Library to consider women's history decade by decade, 1967- 2017. The study group, which will launch Feb. 16, noon to 1 p.m., will focus on the years 1967-1977 and meet bi-weekly through April 27. Fifty years ago the historic Royal Commission on the Status of Women was launched.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trial resumes March 26 for former Ultramar empl... (Mar '13)
|16 hr
|Darlene MacDonald
|5
|Repay hundreds of millions in taxes, Ottawa tel...
|Jan 27
|Stop Statism
|2
|Autistic woman's family notifies P.E.I. governm...
|Jan 27
|Pharting Phart
|3
|Minister accused of fraud in Ontario granted pe...
|Jan 26
|Atlantic
|1
|Jobs losses loom at Surrey Tax Centre
|Jan 20
|stupid move
|1
|Researcher identifies overlooked P.E.I. artist ...
|Jan '17
|another needs 2 b...
|1
|Wind warning on Confederation Bridge
|Jan '17
|Long Drop then swim
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC