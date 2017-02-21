P.E.I. politicians seek to end any debate over where Confederation began
Two of Canada's friendliest provinces are in a polite tug of war over which can claim bragging rights as the catalyst of Confederation. Two Prince Edward Island federal politicians - MP Wayne Easter and Senator Diane Griffin - have each introduced bills intended to have Charlottetown recognized as the birthplace of Confederation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|B.C. and Ottawa reach $1.4-billion mental healt...
|Feb 17
|will need service
|1
|Trial resumes March 26 for former Ultramar empl... (Mar '13)
|Feb 16
|Darlene MacDonald
|5
|Repay hundreds of millions in taxes, Ottawa tel...
|Jan 27
|Stop Statism
|2
|Autistic woman's family notifies P.E.I. governm...
|Jan 27
|Pharting Phart
|3
|Minister accused of fraud in Ontario granted pe...
|Jan 26
|Atlantic
|1
|Jobs losses loom at Surrey Tax Centre
|Jan '17
|stupid move
|1
|Researcher identifies overlooked P.E.I. artist ...
|Jan '17
|another needs 2 b...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC