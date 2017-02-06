P.E.I. organization releases informat...

P.E.I. organization releases information videos for French-language newcomers

Read more: CBC News

La Cooperative d'integration Francophone began releasing a series of online videos highlighting six French First Language schools and communities a couple of weeks ago. La Cooperative d'integration Francophone is highlighting six French First Language schools on P.E.I. through a series of videos to give people, especially newcomers, a better idea of the resources and services offered and encourage students to attend the schools.

