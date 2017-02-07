P.E.I. man becomes judge in Ontario Court of Justice
The 45-year-old, who is originally from P.E.I., was appointed Dec. 28. He was one of three new judges appointed. His parents, Mujeeb and Asifa Rahman, live in Stratford, P.E.I. Rahman graduated from UPEI in 1993 and went to law school at Osgoode Hall in Toronto, Ont., graduating in 1996.
