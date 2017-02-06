P.E.I. bus driver pleads guilty to charge involving sexting

A bus driver from Queens County P.E.I. pleaded guilty Monday to one count of invitation to sexual touching. Steven William MacLeod, 31, of Rose Valley a community west of Charlottetown, used to drive a school bus until his suspension last May. According to an agreed statement of facts read into the record Monday in a Charlottetown courtroom, MacLeod used his cell phone to exchange more than 200 text messages with the girl, over a period of four hours.

