Oliver turns in 35-save effort in Wild loss

The Wild, who received a 35-save effort from veteran goaltender Luke Oliver, dropped a 3-1 road decision to the Saint John Vitos in the New Brunswick/P.E.I. Major Midget Hockey League. The Wild, who fell to 11-14-3 , resume a busy weekend schedule on home ice at Community Gardens on Saturday, when the Charlottetown Bulk Carriers Pride visits for a 7:30 p.m. start.

