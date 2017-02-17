Nice try, says P.E.I. to N.B. over controversial new slogan
Charlottetown was the site of the first conference held to establish the terms of Confederation, which Island politicians says makes the province 'where it all began.' The New Brunswick government announced last November that its slogan for Canada 150 celebrations this year is "Celebrate Where It All Began."
