NewsAlert: Best supporting actress Oscar goes to Viola Davis for 'Fences'

Harbourfront Theatre is proud to announce that Lennie Gallant will be headlining heir 2017 summer season with his acclaimed musical-theatre show "Searching For Abegweit: The Island Songs & Stories of Lennie Gallant." CHARLOTTETOWN, P.E.I. - After climbing up the steps to the Haviland Club in Charlottetown I feel that I've arrived at a special place.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.