National investment group gets more powers to collect fines on P.E.I.
IIROC says the new powers will make it easier and faster to collect fines from investment advisers who break the rules or breach ethics on P.E.I. A national group that regulates investment dealers now has more powers to discipline members who break the rules in P.E.I. The Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada can now file enforcement orders to collect fines directly through P.E.I.'s Supreme Court. "With this new legal authority, IIROC can now go directly through the Supreme Court of P.E.I. to enforce fine collection without needing authorization from the P.E.I. Superintendent of Securities," IIROC president and CEO Andrew Kriegler, wrote in an email to CBC.
