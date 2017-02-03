Mission accomplished: Maritime Electric crews home after helping in N.B.
Fourteen Maritime Electric workers are home with their families after spending a week in New Brunswick helping to repair the damage from an ice storm. The Jan. 24 storm knocked out power to 133,000 customers, and there were still tens of thousands without power when Maritime Electric crews arrived to help last Sunday.
