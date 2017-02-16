Mi'kmaq children get help to manoeuvre through health care barriers
Marilyn LeFrank, director of child and family Services for the Mi'kmaq Confederacy of P.E.I., says families need help working through health care barriers. The Mi'kmaq Confederacy of P.E.I. is hiring someone to help connect First Nations children and their parents with the health services they need.
