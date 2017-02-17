Midget Capitals host Abbies in Game 2 on Sunday

The Summerside Capitals will host the Charlottetown Abbies in Game 2 of the best-of-five quarter-final series in the P.E.I. Midget AAA Hockey League on Sunday. The opening faceoff at Credit Union Place is scheduled for 4:20 p.m. The teams are scheduled to play the opener at Simmons Sport Centre in Charlottetown on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Game 2 between the Mid-Isle Matrix and Sherwood-Parkdale Falcons, which was scheduled to be played on Thursday night, was postponed due to the weather.

