Midget Capitals host Abbies in Game 2 on Sunday
The Summerside Capitals will host the Charlottetown Abbies in Game 2 of the best-of-five quarter-final series in the P.E.I. Midget AAA Hockey League on Sunday. The opening faceoff at Credit Union Place is scheduled for 4:20 p.m. The teams are scheduled to play the opener at Simmons Sport Centre in Charlottetown on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Game 2 between the Mid-Isle Matrix and Sherwood-Parkdale Falcons, which was scheduled to be played on Thursday night, was postponed due to the weather.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trial resumes March 26 for former Ultramar empl... (Mar '13)
|19 hr
|Darlene MacDonald
|5
|Repay hundreds of millions in taxes, Ottawa tel...
|Jan 27
|Stop Statism
|2
|Autistic woman's family notifies P.E.I. governm...
|Jan 27
|Pharting Phart
|3
|Minister accused of fraud in Ontario granted pe...
|Jan 26
|Atlantic
|1
|Jobs losses loom at Surrey Tax Centre
|Jan 20
|stupid move
|1
|Researcher identifies overlooked P.E.I. artist ...
|Jan '17
|another needs 2 b...
|1
|Wind warning on Confederation Bridge
|Jan '17
|Long Drop then swim
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC