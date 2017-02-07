Mayor, council paid too much?

These positions are part time - the $65,500 for the mayor is way over the top as many city residents work full time for half that amount - the councillors positions are part time! These wages are way too much. The Toronto mayor gets $175,000 for his 2.8 million people and we have about 35,000 here but our mayor gets more that a third of the Toronto Mayor's wages - go figure.

