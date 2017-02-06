Matthew Misener enters pleas in Christmas Day shooting incident
Matthew Brian Misener has pleaded guilty in connection with some charges in an incident in which two men were shot in Pleasant Grove, north of Charlottetown, on Christmas Day, 2015. In an agreed statement of facts, the court heard one victim was shot three times and the other was shot once.
