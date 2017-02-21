Mardi Gras Gala coming to Centre Bell...

Mardi Gras Gala coming to Centre Belle-Alliance in February

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Journal-Pioneer

The bilingual gala is set for Saturday, Feb. 25, as a fundraising event for early childhood education services in the Summerside area. It will include a feast prepared by Chef Robert Savoie, jazz performed by Take Two, an ensemble featuring StA©phane Blanchard as well as 40 prizes of at least $40 drawn at random throughout the evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Prince Edward Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News B.C. and Ottawa reach $1.4-billion mental healt... Feb 17 will need service 1
News Trial resumes March 26 for former Ultramar empl... (Mar '13) Feb 16 Darlene MacDonald 5
News Repay hundreds of millions in taxes, Ottawa tel... Jan 27 Stop Statism 2
News Autistic woman's family notifies P.E.I. governm... Jan 27 Pharting Phart 3
News Minister accused of fraud in Ontario granted pe... Jan 26 Atlantic 1
News Jobs losses loom at Surrey Tax Centre Jan '17 stupid move 1
News Researcher identifies overlooked P.E.I. artist ... Jan '17 another needs 2 b... 1
See all Prince Edward Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. NASA
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Prince Edward Island

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,718 • Total comments across all topics: 279,081,606

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC