Man who rammed police vehicles sentenced to more than a year in jail
A 38-year-old man who hit three police vehicles while drunk was sentenced Wednesday to more than a year in jail. Kenneth James Pound appeared before Chief Judge Nancy Orr in provincial court in Charlottetown for sentencing after previously pleading guilty to six charges.
