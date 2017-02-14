Man tries to steal shopping carts ful...

Man tries to steal shopping carts full of goods from P.E.I. Walmart

Journal-Pioneer

A man who tried to steal two shopping carts with about $800 worth of items in them from Walmart was sentenced recently to 60 days in jail. Daniel James Acorn, 32, appeared before Chief Judge Nancy Orr on Feb. 6 where he pleaded guilty to theft, breaching his probation and failing to attend court.

Prince Edward Island

