Man charged after small acetylene explosion at Newfoundland refinery
Police have charged a man with mischief endangering the lives of others after a small bag of acetylene exploded in a welding area last fall at an oil refinery in Newfoundland. No one was hurt in the incident and there were no property damages at the North Atlantic oil refinery in Come By Chance.
