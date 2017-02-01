Joy of sax: Winterjazz celebrates 10 years on P.E.I.
Glen Strickey says the jazz scene on P.E.I. has grown in the last 10 years. Ten years ago Glen Strickey had an idea to get some friends together at the Haviland Club to play some jazz on a cold winter nights on P.E.I. Today, after a few venue changes and guest perfomances from what Strickey calls "world-class" musicians, Winterjazz is still going strong.
