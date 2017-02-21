Island women to help mark 100th anniversary of vote

Payton Jadis and Taya Nabuurs, two Island delegates to the upcoming Daughters of the Vote event in Ottawa, join MLAs Kathleen Casey, Darlene Compton and Paula Biggar in the P.E.I. Legislature recently. Four young Island women will represent P.E.I. at a national event marking the 100th anniversary of women attaining the right to vote in Canadian federal elections.

