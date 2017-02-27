Island musician hopes CBC Searchlight shines on her in Ontario
P.E.I. singer-songwriter Angelina MacKinnon is competing against CBC Searchlight contestants in central Ontario, where she's been living recently. Moving from Charlottetown to Toronto to pursue her music career has put Island folk singer-songwriter Angelina MacKinnon in a much bigger pool of contestants in the CBC Searchlight contest.
