Island employers recognized for support of Canadian Forces members
Holding awards from the Canadian Liaison Council are, from left, Paula Gallant of the Canada Revenue Agency, Randy Muttart on behalf of Louis Philip Purcell of Konica Minolta Business Solutions, Don Leary of Leary's Independent Grocer, Dr. Ron Whalen of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Josh Stanley of Green Diamond Equipment and Nick Green of Ainsworth Inc. The awards, hosted by the Canadian Forces Liaison Council , recognize employers who support members of the Canadian Forces who also have civilian jobs. Maj. Trevor Jain is a surgeon for the Canadian Forces and an emergency room physician at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.
