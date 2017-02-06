International swim official to be honoured by Sports PEI
Sport PEI executive director Gemma Koughan, left, and international swim official Marguerite Middleton will be at the 43rd Annual Sport PEI Awards on Feb. 8. A P.E.I. swimming official is set to receive her second Sport PEI award in recognition of her officiating work in major competitions over the last year. She is receiving the Official of the Year award for her work in swimming, a sport she became involved with 20 years ago.
