Inquiry into murdered, missing indigenous women to break legal ground
The chief commissioner for the inquiry into missing and murdered women says Canadians should not expect to see hearings like those that unfold in courtrooms. Marion Buller says the inquiry will provide a way for indigenous people to tell their own stories in their own way.
