Give us more time, ask parents at Mon...

Give us more time, ask parents at Montague schools meeting

1 hr ago

A sign was displayed at the meeting to show the crowd's disapproval of small school closures The cafeteria at Montague Regional High School was filled Tuesday night with parents concerned about the future of their schools - with many raising concerns about the school review process itself, and some calling for a moratorium on closing rural schools. The Montague family of schools was the topic of the third meeting of this the third round of public consultations.

