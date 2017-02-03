Fundraising breakfast Feb. 7 for Open Door Outreach on P.E.I.

The annual Open Door Outreach Community Changers Fundraising Breakfast will be held at the Rodd Charlottetown Hotel on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 7 a.m. The theme of this event, new beginnings, will highlight the work of Open Door Outreach on P.E.I. at the Provincial Correctional Centre and in the community. Open Door believes a fresh start with the help of the community is an avenue for new beginnings and personal transformations.

