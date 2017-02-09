Friends plan reunion for 20th anniversary of kidney transplant
Islander Cathy Binette knew she had kidney disease when she met Pat MacAskill, what she didn't know was MacAskill would give her a kidney and a through that, a new lease on life. Now, 20 years after the transplant, the two are planning to get together soon to celebrate the unique anniversary they share.
