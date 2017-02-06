Film screening Feb. 6 at UPEI

As part of International Development Week , Cinema Politica Charlottetown will screen the film, "The Real Thing: Coca, Democracy and Rebellion in Bolivia on Feb. 6, 6-8 p.m. The film will be screened at McDougall Hall, UPEI, Room 246. Admission is free but donations are being accepted in support of Fallon Mawhinney's July 2017 trip to the International Seminar in Bolivia, with Uniterra and WUSC.

