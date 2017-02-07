Fewer Island students choosing UPEI

The University of Prince Edward Island is continuing to do a good job of attracting off-Island students, saw its enrolment numbers drop when it came to students from P.E.I. Figures released Wednesday by the Maritime Provinces Higher Education Commission show enrolment fell at UPEI in 2015-16, and that drop is mostly due to fewer Island students at the university. Fewer Islanders at the university means overall enrolment has dropped 2.0 per cent.

