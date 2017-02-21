Environment ministers meet in Ottawa

Environment ministers meet in Ottawa

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Globe and Mail

CANADIAN NEWS YOU SHOULD KNOW Canada is indicating it will renew a military training mission in Ukraine , which is set to expire at the end of March. The mission sees a rotating contingent of Canadian soldiers help Ukrainians against Russian-backed separatists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Globe and Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Prince Edward Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News B.C. and Ottawa reach $1.4-billion mental healt... Feb 17 will need service 1
News Trial resumes March 26 for former Ultramar empl... (Mar '13) Feb 16 Darlene MacDonald 5
News Repay hundreds of millions in taxes, Ottawa tel... Jan 27 Stop Statism 2
News Autistic woman's family notifies P.E.I. governm... Jan 27 Pharting Phart 3
News Minister accused of fraud in Ontario granted pe... Jan 26 Atlantic 1
News Jobs losses loom at Surrey Tax Centre Jan '17 stupid move 1
News Researcher identifies overlooked P.E.I. artist ... Jan '17 another needs 2 b... 1
See all Prince Edward Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Prince Edward Island

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,638 • Total comments across all topics: 279,052,829

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC