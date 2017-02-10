Electoral reform demonstrations coming to P.E.I. on Feb. 11

On Saturday, Feb. 11, Island demonstrations will begin at Charlottetown and Summerside Farmer's Markets at 3:30 p.m. Demonstrations are planned by the grassroots organization National Day of Action. Volunteers will pass around flyers urging Islanders to sign a petition, which currently has 100,000 signatures, that asks the federal government to move ahead with electoral reform.

