Driver charged following morning rush hour crash
RCMP on P.E.I. have charged a 24-year-old with driving without due care and attention after he went off the road in Stratford Friday morning. The accident happened around 8 a.m. Witnesses told RCMP a Honda Accord sped through a red light on Highway 1 at the Stratford Road intersection.
